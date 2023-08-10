August 10, 2023
From left to right: Ecuador's Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique, Guyana's Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Perú's de facto President Dina Boluarte, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin, present at the Fourth Amazon Summit held in Belém, Brazil, on August 8, 2023. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Brazilian Presidency.

From left to right: Ecuador's Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique, Guyana's Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Perú's de facto President Dina Boluarte, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin, present at the Fourth Amazon Summit held in Belém, Brazil, on August 8, 2023. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Brazilian Presidency.