The Embassy of Bolivia in Moscow has officially notified Russia of its interest in joining the BRICS bloc, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The information was released by the Bolivian Ambassador to Russia María Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, who reported that the Bolivian embassy has delivered the message to the BRICS countries. Additionally, she announced that the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, has been invited to the BRICS Summit in South Africa scheduled for August 22-24.

Multipolar world

“The decision was precisely to invite Bolivia to the summit, and we were very happy with it, very happy indeed,” Ramos said in statements released to the Russian state media outlet TASS, adding that BRICS is a suitable platform for building a multipolar world.

“These days, tumultuous changes are taking place in the world, and they are precisely connected to the emergence of a multipolar world,” the Bolivian ambassador to Russia said. “We believe that BRICS is the place where we can model and build this multipolar world, because there is democratic dialogue here, and new organizations and institutions are emerging. We believe that Bolivia can share its experience as a sovereign country.”

At the end of July, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta announced the country’s intention to join BRICS. “We want to move toward sustainable and inclusive development, strengthening cooperation with these emerging economies,” he said.

Ambassador Ramos noted that preparations are underway for President Arce’s visit to Russia, but the exact dates are yet to be determined. “The agenda between Russia and Bolivia is very full, and when the president will arrive I cannot say, but we are working on it,” she stated.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.