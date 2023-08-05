Venezuela ranks second in exports in Latin America and the Caribbean, with 63% growth in exports last year, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). This information was highlighted by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a weekly Jueves Productivo [Productive Thursday] broadcast on August 3.

“We are on the right track! ECLAC data places Venezuela in second place with 63% growth in exports of goods in Latin America and the Caribbean,” President Maduro said. “Performance, perseverance, and teamwork! These are the first achievements—we are a productive country that is beginning to replace imports and is transitioning to exports.”

¡Vamos por el camino correcto! Los datos de la CEPAL sitúan a Venezuela en el segundo lugar con el 63 %, de crecimiento en exportaciones de bienes en América Latina y el Caribe. ¡Empeño, perseverancia y trabajo en equipo! Son los primeros logros, somos un país productor que… pic.twitter.com/WzXQza1t5X — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 4, 2023

“ECLAC also predicts an economic growth above 5.5 % for Venezuela, the best in all of Latin America and the Caribbean,” he added.

President Maduro made this statement after US government-funded media Voice of America ran a smear campaign alleging Venezuela’s economic recession.

“I denounce before the world the US imperialist mouthpiece Voice of America, which has been leading a campaign of lies against our country,” the Venezuelan president stated. “Dismissing falsehoods, Venezuelans are united and determined to make the economy grow. Venezuela is projecting itself towards growth.”

He urged Venezuelans to disregard the US empire’s PSYOP. “We must not allow our economy and its recovery to be politicized,” he said.

Denuncio ante el mundo al portal del imperialismo norteamericano “La Voz de América”, quienes se han encargado de dirigir una campaña de mentiras contra nuestro país. Frente a la falsedad, las y los venezolanos estamos unidos y empeñados en hacer crecer la economía. ¡Venezuela se… pic.twitter.com/21Qk4WORgp — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 4, 2023

He also urged producers and businesses not to fall into the trap of false projections. “We will grow, produce, and continue positioning our economy. Let us remain united and committed to work and to make the economy grow,” he stated.

“We have the plan, we are working constantly, we are stimulating the productive sectors of the country in coordination with the governing entities,” he added.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.