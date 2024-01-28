La Paz, Jan 22 (Prensa Latina) The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, ruled out in a speech delivered at the Casa Grande del Pueblo (government headquarters) the alleged weakening of the Social Community Economic Model with import substitution of the Plurinational State.

“There is no weakening of our model, much less can it be affirmed that it is in its terminal phase. That is a media construction that contrasts with reality”, he assured in a message on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the proclamation of the Plurinational State.

During the evening attended by Prensa Latina, the president admitted that there are difficulties that prevent us from being better off, however, after more than three years of his government’s administration, he considered it legitimate to denounce that business sectors and others, due to individual interests, try to install the idea of crisis based on lies.

He referred to the current adverse international context characterized by wars such as the one in Russia and Ukraine and the massacres committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza, to which was added the lack of investments since 2014 and the “disastrous” management of the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez” (2019-2020).

However, he clarified, despite these difficulties, the country achieved significant growth levels.

He mentioned that in the second quarter of 2023 Bolivia grew by 2,21% and the perspective in the 2024 General State Budget is an increase in gross domestic product of 3,71 percentage points with exchange rate stability, inflation of 3,60 units out of 100 and public investment of 4.274 million dollars.

“Our answer to the difficulties, produced by internal and external reasons, is not the neoliberal recipe, but the deepening of our model in the current conditions. That is productive investment to guarantee a stable and dignified country”, he emphasized.

(Prensa Latina)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.