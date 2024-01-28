January 27, 2024
Cutting off loans to Nicaragua from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), as the new sanctions bill seeks to do, would cut funding for new hospitals such as this one in Chinandega. Photo: CABEI.

Cutting off loans to Nicaragua from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), as the new sanctions bill seeks to do, would cut funding for new hospitals such as this one in Chinandega. Photo: CABEI.