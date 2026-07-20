Children in the temporary camps set up following the June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela held a wide array of recreational activities to celebrate Children’s Day this Sunday. These activities were made possible through coordination of the Venezuelan government and various volunteer groups assisting those affected by the disaster.

The Chavista government carried out a special program titled “Day of care for the children in our temporary camps on their special day,” bringing music, games, and cultural events to the children.

UEN Edoardo Crema transitional camp

The minister for science and technology, Yván Gil, toured the UEN [National Education Unit] Edoardo Crema camp located on Páez Avenue in El Paraíso, Caracas. “We had the opportunity to speak with the displaced families and dedicated staff in charge of managing the site,” he stated.

“We were able to confirm the outstanding work being done to care for and dignify the 184 people who reside in this camp, among whom are 78 children, 78 adults, and 50 senior citizens. Today, they celebrate Children’s Day with various sports and cultural activities.”

The camp’s infrastructure includes a kitchen and dining area, drinking water distribution, bedrooms, bathrooms, and recreational areas. Staff reported that 361 medical consultations and 128 laboratory tests have been performed at this facility so far.

Authorities tour camps in Caracas

Venezuelan government authorities visited various camps across the capital city to observe the celebrations. During his visit, Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia stated that they are providing “responsible support to assist the children and families affected by the earthquakes.”

He also acknowledged Venezuelan business owners who “are contributing and adding to the effort and following the guidelines of the government. This helps us to resolve what we lack in terms of equipment.”

During another tour, Culture Minister Raúl Cazal emphasized that this “is a special day for the kids, and this is happening in all the other camps in the country. All the children are having fun right now, and that allows us, as a family, to have a more positive vibe for our homeland.”

Temporary camp at Andrés Bello High School

At the Andrés Bello Educational Complex temporary camp, Agriculture Minister Vladimir Padrino spent time with the sheltered families. As part of the comprehensive care actions, spaces for hairdressing, barbering, and manicures were also set up next to the recreational areas.

Amid inflatable mattresses, face painting, sports, traditional games, hot food stations, hydration points, and toy distributions, the event brought smiles to 118 children and adolescents currently housed in this space, which provides care to 111 families.

Mare Abajo, La Guaira

From the Mare Abajo sector in La Guaira state, child psychologist María Gabriela Yépez highlighted that these recreational initiatives are vital for the psychological development of the children given the trauma of the disaster.

“Children’s language is different from adults’. They develop through play. That is why we brought these activities where they can learn from the heart and from the beautiful things it has to offer; seeing their eyes light up and their smiles is priceless. We must allow ourselves these moments of pause, where we all need to know we are not alone. Venezuela stands with La Guaira.”

Jesús Enrique Lozada temporary camp

At the Jesús Enrique Lozada school in the Chapellín sector of the El Recreo parish, Caracas, a day of comprehensive care was carried out with recreational, sports, and leisure activities for all the boys and girls housed in the facility.

Temporary camp UEB Armando Zuloaga Blanco

Children at the UEB Armando Zuloaga Blanco camp on Panteón Avenue in Caracas enjoyed a festive day complete with dancing, balloons, and party favors.

María Guevara Aponte, the mother of one of the young participants, described the initiative as “very good. The attention is excellent. They have given them a gift, and despite the circumstances of June 24, this is something that makes them forget that event.”

Similarly, one of the children at the camp, Osmel Moya García, expressed his gratitude: “I am having a great time. What I liked most were the inflatable mattresses and the tequeños.”

Temporary camp Gran Colombia School

In the El Cementerio sector of Caracas, specifically at the Gran Colombia school, over 350 children and adolescents between the ages of 0 and 15 were nurtured with various recreational activities.

The deputy minister for youth, Darío Vivas, noted: “Here, we have the entire team deployed. We have been celebrating since Friday with more than 350 children. We are also preparing to watch the World Cup final, to add as much happiness as possible, with solidarity brigades and recreation workers.”

Juan Antonio Pérez Bonalde District Educational Unit camp

The recreational day at this temporary camp began with a friendly basketball tournament, with the participation of Communication Minister Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela.

With sports, traditional games, toys, party favors, and sweets, the children enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon. The ComuniCalle group provided entertainment through theater performances, and the day concluded with a children’s film screening and group discussion.

Colonel Carlos Delgado Chalbaud temporary camp

Ariana Torres, a mother of two children staying at this camp, thanked the organizers for the event. Torres, a manicurist who originally lived in Macuto, La Guaira state, has been sheltered in Caracas for 18 days and now provides her services within the camp. “I am grateful to everyone because they have treated me very well.”

Greicy Manzanilla, a member of the solidarity brigade, reported that approximately 50 recreation workers were deployed at the site, working alongside state institutions and private foundations to bring balloon animals, drawing stations, and face painting, “so that our children can leave with a smile.”

Boca de Aroa in the Silva municipality of Falcón state

In Boca de Aroa, located in the Silva municipality of Falcón state, Governor Víctor Clark organized similar recreational activities for local children. Carmen Rojas, a resident of the area, expressed her gratitude: “I am grateful to God and to the Venezuelan government because we are being reborn once again. Let us keep moving forward.”

Another mother from Falcón participating with her children added, “I think these activities brought here for the children to enjoy are great. I tell them to study and enjoy themselves to the fullest because they are the future of the country.”

José Gervasio Artigas camp

At the José Gervasio Artigas camp in Caracas, approximately 160 children and young people received the “route of hope” with trampolines, face painting, and inflatable mattresses.

The children also competed in a friendly football tournament called “Mundialito: A goal for hope,” which was officiated by the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF). One of the tournament participants, Sharon Moreno, who plays as a goalkeeper, shared her excitement: “We did not know the tournament was going to be broadcast. I have been playing since I was 6 years old. I thank God for this opportunity, many blessings.”

Ecumenical mass

At the Licenciado Francisco Aranda temporary camp in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, the Children’s Day activities began with an ecumenical mass held in honor of the children who lost their lives in the June 24 earthquakes. This camp currently houses 279 people who are receiving comprehensive care.

Maripérez temporary camp

The boys and girls at the Maripérez temporary camp participated in weekend-long activities starting on Saturday. The mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, visited the site and said that it was “a joy to see them calm, in a safe place, with medical attention, food, and everything to protect each family that was affected by the June 24 earthquakes.”

(Alba Ciudad) by Angie Vélez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF