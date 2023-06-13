June 12, 2023
Palestine solidarity activists in Vancouver Canada hold a rally outside the Scotiabank Towers to protest the bank’s investment in elbit systems, June 3, 2023. Photo: Michael Yc Tseng.

Palestine solidarity activists in Vancouver Canada hold a rally outside the Scotiabank Towers to protest the bank’s investment in elbit systems, June 3, 2023. Photo: Michael Yc Tseng.