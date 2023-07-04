By Marthad Shingiro Umucyaba – Jun 28, 2023

Classified documents from the Canadian Armed Forces and an interview reveal the longstanding and criminal tactic of using Nazi/fascist forces to incite cultural divisions in Eastern Europe. The documents originally appearing in Canada Declassified, and a prominent Serbian socialist’s knowledge and first-hand experience, reveal that this tactic was used before Ukraine.

These tactics culminated in the artificial creation of Kosovo, in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, which only recognizes Serbia. They’ve also been used to invent justification for Canada’s current and active participation in the continued plot of propping up the artificial state of Kosovo to this day, much to the dismay of, and against the will of, the Serbians still living there.

Nazi origins of the NATO puppet of Bosnia

Vladimir Krsljanin, the current secretary of the Serbian committee of the Slobodan Milosevic International Committee and the International Relations Secretary of the Socialist Party of Serbia during its reign in 1992, agreed to speak with The Canada Files.

Krsljanin revealed that the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992 was particularly favoured by NATO due to his and his army’s Nazi origins.

Alija Izetbegovic, the ‘founding president’ of Bosnia and Herzegovina, also helped found the Young Muslims organisation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Young Muslims incidentally had reached out to Amin Al-Husseini, the rabid anti-semitic and pro-Nazi imam, to get the favour of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini towards their own plans for an independent Islamic region of the Bosnik part of then-Yugoslavia. This culminated in the largely Muslim contingent known as the 13th Waffen SS Handschar division, of which primary recruits were Young Muslims members, including Alija Izetbegovic himself.

Alija Izetbegovic’s anti-communist activism

Izetbegovic was held accountable for the war crimes he was connected to in 1946, when Tito’s communist partisans took over Yugoslavia and imprisoned him for said association for three years, according to Krsljanin. In 1970, Izetbegovic once again got into trouble with the communist state for his Islamic Fundamentalist manifesto, Islamic Declaration. Izetbegovic had the favour of US and NATO for the liberal, capitalist, and anti-communist aspects of it, who then helped obtain more Islamist recruits. The manifesto was banned in Yugoslavia for having statements like this:

“There can be neither peace nor coexistence between Islamic religion and non-Islamic social and political institutions.” (page 28)

However, Izetbegovic finally managed to get the attention and ‘sympathy’ of the west in 1983, after Amnesty International and Helsinki Watch’s denunciations of ‘communist propaganda’ to ‘justify his arrest’. These organisations were controlled explicitly by the CIA at the time with Operation Mockingbird. This came around the time of his Bosnian Nationalist agitation and subsequent imprisonment for twelve years, commuted to five with the introduction of multi-party politics, the breakup of Yugoslavia, and what would later be characterised as the Bosnian war.

Influential among Al-Qaeda sympathisers, NATO, and other radical Islamists, assembled during the CIA’s Operation Gladio , Izetbegovic ascended to the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the early stages of the 1992 civil war.

NATO’s Strategy

NATO had just secured the collapse of the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic a year earlier in 1990, and the Soviet Union, in 1991, while having successfully implemented ‘eternal divide and rule’ tactics, according to Krsljanin. NATO would press their advantage with the ascension of Izetbegovic and the fostering of Croat Nationalist sentiment, as part of the larger operation Gladio, by the CIA and NATO, the divide and rule tactic thus splitting Yugoslavia into three parts. NATO explicitly sided with Bosnia and Herzegovina from the start, knowing full well it was a proxy army fostered by them, through Operation Gladio, the infamous plan to support fascists and Nazis in socialist states and help them stay underground.

Serbia and Montenegro, also known as the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, was sanctioned as early as April 1992, in response to the Croatian War of Independence. Show trials were also set up by the NATO controlled UN to prosecute and convict the Serbian side, while conveniently ignoring the massacres committed by the Croatians and Albanians; the Croatians having requested the UNPROFOR mandate, which ostensibly was to ‘create the conditions for peace and settlement’ of the civil war. Going forward, after successfully splitting off the Croatians, the next move was to split off the Bosnians.

The Complicity of NATO in War Crimes 1992-1996

Throughout the war, as if to reflect on their Nazi origins, and radical Islamic fighting ‘traditions’, the Bosnia and Herzegovina forces engaged in multiple false flag operations, which The Grayzone’s Kit Klarenberg showed to include detonating bombs close to residential areas and attributing those bombings to the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and Serbian separatists.

NATO forces, and especially the Canadians, would publicly denounce the Serbs while secretly being aware of the reality of what was actually happening, in order to justify continued sanctions. The sanctions unjustly dragged the Serbian population as a whole into a state of poverty. The sanctions also left them vulnerable to the predations of their NATO backed enemies in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially, since it became much more difficult to purchase or manufacture arms.

NATO’s 1999 bombing Campaign of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the ICTY

The forces fostered during Operation Gladio, in other words, the Nazi/fascist elements revived by NATO, were used to push the Orthodox Christian Serbians into engaging in internal security operations negatively affected by NATO’s agent provocateurs, who encouraged aggressive measures and war crimes to reinforce NATO propaganda, according to Vladimir Krsljanin. This gave NATO the pretext to engage in bombing operations in which 33 percent of all casualties were civilians in civilian infrastructure, which even included the killing of three Chinese journalists at the Chinese Embassy.

It should be noted, however, that unlike the Bosnian war, there was no UN mandate to engage in the operation. It was done unilaterally, and criminally. Canada, in particular, despite being only one of 13 countries to have participated in the operation, flew an inordinate 10 per cent of all sorties on what was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

Slobodan Milosevic, was executed in prison before having a chance to appear before the Hague at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, after exposing damning evidence of the criminal nature of the bombing campaign to the tribunal. Milosevic has been smeared as a genocidal maniac targeting Albanians and other ethnic groups with no evidence.

Even the post-humous trial of the government Milosevic was governing, saw Serbia cleared of genocide in 2007. Lies about Milosevic and the equation of Serbian actions to genocide became less convenient to push, since their main goals were then to capture general Ratko Mladic and eventually bring Serbia into the European Union.

Canada’s complicity in the current project of ‘Kosovo’

Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, has turned into nothing more than a pretext for ‘Bondsteel’, the US/NATO military base, and is now the poorest region in all of Europe. Canada shamelessly recognized its independence in direct defiance of UN Resolution 1244. According to Vladimir Krsljanin, more than half of the population there has emigrated. They’ve fled ethnic violence and an economy with poor prospects, ruled by criminals and terrorists influenced by Al-Qaeda, a known CIA asset.

Canada currently continues to provide logistical support to the troops and security forces occupying the region. The Canadian Forces, along with NATO, are also active in suppressing and subjugating the Serbian ethnic minority there. According to Krsljanin, NATO forces have even allowed the Albanian security forces to subjugate the Kosovo Serbs for a time before intervening, culminating in the mass protests in the northern part of Kosovo on May 29, 2023. Krsljanin asserted that the NATO forces were ‘playing a double game’.

The Colonial Project

The far-right forces in Europe and around the world have consistently been propped up by the US, Canada, and their allies since the establishment of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The first head of the European Commission was a Nazi. The first head of NATO, Adolf Heusinger, was also a Nazi. And of course, Nazis were used as underground disrupters of the socialist members of the Warsaw Pact.

The countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) all have a dark history of colonialism, fostering ethnic conflict both internally and externally, and ethnic cleansing. That is where they find common cause with Nazi ideology, Italian fascism, and the antiquated imperialism of Japan.

They seek to impose capitalism on the world under the false guise that it allows freedom and prosperity for the majority of the world’s people, of which half are now living on less than $1 USD a day.

Wealth has been concentrated in the NATO member countries for nearly two centuries, at the expense of the rest of the world, which continue to be subjected to the eradication of their cultural identities, historical diversity, and freedom to articulate their own values, principles, and beliefs.

In defence of their own ill-gotten wealth, Western colonialism is continuing in countries like Ukraine, and in provocations designed with the goal of weakening, containing, and eventually destroying the socialist state of China. This is an explicitly colonial policy of imposing capitalist ideology on the rest of the world. As has been shown, there has never been a more racist, genocidal, and criminal foreign policy in the history of humanity than the colonial one.