Humahuaca is the first municipality to declare itself against the reform of the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, with “profound rejection.” They demanded dialogue and participation.

Early Saturday morning, Humahuaca, the capital city of the department of the same name, in the province of Jujuy, Argentina, was the scene of police repression against demonstrators demanding the resignation of Governor Gerardo Morales and the cancellation of the local constitutional reform.

The families report that there are between three and six wounded with bullets in the neck, chest, and eyes, who were treated at the local hospital. The number of detainees could not yet be confirmed.

The use of excessive force by the local police came after the Humahuaca City Council approved early Saturday morning, July 1, a declaration rejecting the reform of the Jujuy Constitution.

While the councilors were reading the approved bill inside the precinct, the security forces made a repressive advance on the demonstrators who demanded the approval of the declaration or the resignation of the councilors.

Previously, a massive mobilization took over the municipality of Humahuaca demanding that the Deliberating Council formally declare itself against the constitutional reform.

The demonstrators also called for the resignation of Mayor Karina Paniagua, who supported the constitutional reform. “Up with the salaries, down with the reform,” continued to be the slogans.

Local security force personnel advanced firing rubber bullets at the demonstrators, as seen on the live broadcast of the Sol Del Norte Humahuaca portal.

This was followed by rioting and running through the streets of downtown Humahuaca, as reported by the Humahuaca Hoy website.

Various organizations that have been expressing their opposition to the constitutional reform repudiated what happened and reported several people injured and arrested, without specifying the number of people arrested.

The rupture of the teachers, social, university, union, and indigenous organizations with Morales is absolute, since the governor has not wanted to back down on a controversial reform of the provincial Constitution that criminalizes protest and impacts the rights of native peoples to the ownership and use of their lands.

Nor has it addressed the demands of basic education teachers for salary increases.

