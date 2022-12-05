The also ex-soldier became a paraplegic in 1989 and has spent five years trying to get the Canadian government to install a stairlift in her home.

This Thursday, December 1, retired Canadian Paralympian Christine Gauthier reported that after she had complained about the lack of a stairlift in her home, the Canadian Department for Veterans Affairs offered to euthanize her, local media reports.

Gauthier, who served in the Canadian Army, became a paraplegic in 1989 after an accident during training. The former soldier pointed out during a meeting of the Veterans Committee of the House of Commons that she has been asking for a stairlift to be installed in her home for five years.

However, in response she received a letter from the authorities offering her assistance in dying. The Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics participant said, “I have a letter saying, ‘If you are so desperate, ma’am, we can offer you medical assistance in death,'” adding that they even promised to provide her with the necessary equipment.

The retired corporal said that she had sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explaining the situation.

This Friday Trudeau called the case “absolutely unacceptable,” despite recent scandals in Canada pointing at the Canadian government as a promoter of euthanasia for its most vulnerable and poor population. Trudeau said, “We’re following up with investigations and changing protocols to ensure what should be obvious to us all: it’s not the role of Canadian Veterans Affairs—which is supposed to exist to support those who have served our country—to offer them medical assistance in death.”

On his behalf, Canadian Veterans Minister Lawrence MacAulay reported last week that a veterans support officer, who has already been suspended, had offered four or five retired military officers the option of medically-assisted death.

(RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

