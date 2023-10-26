China has celebrated “the resumption of political dialogue in Venezuela” and asked the US empire to “completely” eliminate the “unilateral and illegal” sanctions it currently holds against Venezuela, following last week’s announcement from Washington regarding the temporary lifting of a number of the unilateral coercive measures that had been imposed on it.

“We hope that the United States will immediately and completely stop interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela,” stated the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning at a press conference this Tuesday, October 25, “completely lift its unilateral and illegal sanctions against [Venezuela] and other countries, and to act in a manner more conducive to global peace, stability, and development.”

She made a point to add that “China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and the so-called ‘long reach jurisdiction’ [the US empire employs] against Venezuela.”

Mao also expressed that China welcomes “the resumption of dialogue between the government and the opposition of Venezuela,” and that it congratulates the country “for this important stage of progress.”

This statement was in reference to the two recent agreements signed by the Venezuelan government and the sector of the opposition represented by the Unity Platform. One of these agreements related to the Protection of the Vital Interests of the Nation and the Partial Agreement on the Promotion of Political Rights and Electoral Guarantees for All. Following this agreement, the US empire decided to lift some of the numerous sanctions it imposed on Venezuela, in the sectors of oil, gas, and gold.

In a statement last week, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that he hopes to “soon” receive a visit from the US diplomat Francisco Palmieri, designated as head of mission of the US Foreign Office for Venezuela, based in Bogotá, Colombia.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

