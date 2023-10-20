The Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) and the Commission for Dialogue have categorically condemned, and described as false, the statements of the US empire’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the White House special advisor for the western hemisphere, Juan González, warning that the partial lifting of the unilateral coercive measures towards Venezuela is not definitive, and remains tied to the lifting of disqualifications of certain far-right Venezuelan politicians to be done before the end of November.

“We categorically reject the statements made by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the White House special advisor for the Western Hemisphere Juan González as unacceptable, as false, lying, and as sticking their noses where they don’t belong, because they do not correspond to reality,” said Jorge Rodríguez, the head of the Venezuelan government’s delegation in the dialogue process with the opposition, in an announcement made this Thursday, October 19.

From the headquarters of the AN, the president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, said that these US officials express an immense ignorance of how the legal system and the Constitution of the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela operate in the first place.

“The United States has also conveyed our expectation and understanding that Venezuela will take the following steps before the end of November: (1) Define a specific timeline and process for the expedited reinstatement of all candidates. All who want to run for President should be allowed the opportunity, and are entitled to a level electoral playing field, to freedom of movement, and to assurances for their physical safety. (2) Begin the release of all wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and Venezuelan political prisoners. Failure to abide by the terms of this arrangement will lead the United States to reverse steps we have taken,” reads the US empire’s statement, released on Wednesday, October 18, by the US State Department.

Rodríguez emphasized the fact that Venezuela will not accept interference of any kind, nor blackmail, nor bribes or ultimatums from any country. “We do not and will never accept any type of interference in matters that only Venezuelans can and will resolve,” he stated, adding that “what we are is respectful of the pledged word,” referring to the US entity’s lack of compliance with the agreements originally signed with Venezuela almost one year ago in Mexico City.

“Venezuela will respect what is written and endorsed in the agreements recently signed in Barbados,” said Rodríguez. “We respect it, we support it, and we will defend it, and we hope that the faction of the Unitary Platform that signed this same document will defend it in the same way.”

Information in reserve

Rodríguez clarified that in order to be respectful of the agreement pledged in the negotiation process, the government will not express an opinion or reveal the conversations that have taken place “unless they force us.”

“If the lies persist, if the observations and opinions far from reality persist, if the messing around persists, we are going to speak,” the deputy stated, “and we are going to reveal the tenor of the conversations that have taken place, because we are not going to accept this.”

For this reason, Rodríguez condemned the fact that the opposition, backed by the US, are trying to impose a media trend using mainstream media and US communication to subvert the truth and try to impose a lie on the public that directly contradicts the agreement for the promotion of political rights and electoral guarantees for all that was signed in Barbados.

He explained that this is the reason why two mainstream media outlets, the Washington Post and the Bloomberg news agency, leaked distorted and misinformative reports about the imminent agreements about to be signed in Barbados “even a day before the signing.”

“We expected that after the statement we gave immediately after this agreement was signed (Barbados), referring to the political-electoral agreement, ​​the matter would be settled,” he added, noting that “it seems that was not the case, because they dare to insist on the lie.”

Rodríguez urged the US government to mind its own business. “Worry about fulfilling what you committed to, just as we will fulfill what we agreed to.”

The parliamentarian read a fragment of point number 11 of the Agreement for the promotion of political rights and electoral guarantees for all agreed in Barbados, which reads: “Authorization will be promoted for all presidential candidates and political parties, as long as they meet the established requirements to participate in the presidential election consistent with the provisions of Venezuelan law, and also in accordance with the principles of speed, efficiency, and effectiveness included in the Constitution.” He also stated that the Venezuelan government will duly observe and comply with each aspect contained in the agreement.

Regarding the scope of the agreement, Rodríguez pointed out that although a first step was taken this Wednesday in a partial and temporary lifting of sanctions on the oil, gas, and gold sectors of Venezuela, “what should be legal, what should have been legitimate, would have been for Venezuela to not be subject to a single one of those unilateral coercive measures, incorrectly called sanctions, in the first place,” he emphasized.

It should be noted that the White House advisor for Latin American affairs, Juan González, also commented to the media this Thursday that the US empire’s expectation is that before the end of November, a path will have been defined for the “rehabilitation” of disqualified candidates, as well as for Venezuela to begin to release detained Americans and political prisoners.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

