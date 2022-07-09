China has confirmed its support for Argentina’s bid to become part of the BRICS block. This was announced by Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed China’s support for Argentina’s membership bid to the BRICS,” wrote Cafiero on Twitter. The meeting between delegates of Argentina and China took place as part of the Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of G20, which is taking place in Bali, Indonesia.

A statement issued by the Argentine Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that China’s support corresponds to a previous agreement reached during the recent BRICS summit held on June 24.

Joint collaboration

Santiago Cafiero and Wang Yi announced new impetus to the high-level joint collaboration between the two countries, as well as to other important strategic issues on the bilateral agenda, in order to strengthen a comprehensive strategic partnership between Argentina and China.

At the meeting, Yi formally confirmed his country’s support for Argentina’s membership to the BRICS group. Cafiero also highlighted the importance of a more balanced and diversified bilateral trade between China and Argentina, as well as the need to streamline market opening processes.

Argentina-China relations

Wang Yi highlighted Argentine President Alberto Fernández’s participation at the BRICS Summit of Heads of State held on June 24, and that of Cafiero at the Foreign Ministers Meeting held on May 19, 2022. He declared this year as the “Argentina and China Year of Friendship and Cooperation,” and it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Cafiero highlighted the importance of the relations between the two nations and thanked “Chinese support for the Argentine position on the Malvinas.” Cafiero also reaffirmed Argentina’s commitment to continue working to expand binational cooperation regarding maritime, Antarctic and resource issues.