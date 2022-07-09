The China-Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group held a meeting on Friday, July 8, at the National Assembly of Venezuela. The meeting was led by Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, head of the friendship group, with the participation of National Assembly Vice President Vanesa Montero, Deputy José Gregorio Correa, Deputy Grecia Colmenarez, and the president of the Center for Advanced Studies on Development and Emerging Economies (CEDEES), Andreína Tarazón Bolívar.

At the meeting, the deputies presented a comprehensive program for the upcoming videoconference with representatives from the People’s National Assembly of China. They also established a joint work agenda.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Strengthens Cooperation with Caribbean States

¡China y Venezuela! Garantía de paz y prosperidad para nuestros pueblos y el mundo entero 🇨🇳🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/LVbFHDn7yS — Nicolas Maduro Guerra (@nicmaduroguerra) July 8, 2022

The Venezuelan parliamentarians decided to send invitations to authorities of the People’s Republic of China to visit Venezuela, as part of a joint agenda. The invitation letters will be addressed to Li Zhanshu and Wu Yuliang.

Este viernes #8Jul se llevó a cabo la reunión ordinaria del Grupo Parlamentario de Amistad China 🇨🇳 Venezuela 🇻🇪, encabezada por el diputado Nicolás Maduro Guerra (@nicmaduroguerra). pic.twitter.com/XBKE1JkBoz — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) July 8, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: CARICOM Urges Washington to Lift Sanctions Against Venezuela

Venezuela and China have recently celebrated the 48th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, when Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro met with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Li Baorong.

President Maduro commented that China is the “older sister” from whom Venezuela has found necessary support in difficult times. “We are celebrating the anniversary of diplomatic relations of peace and respect that we have with the People’s Republic of China,” he said. Venezuela has participated in more than 618 projects financed with the Chinese Fund, in areas such as culture aerospace, energy, defense and mining, amongst others. (RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.