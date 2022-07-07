Iran, Russia, and China are preparing to carry out a series of trilateral military exercises in Latin America, in a show of force against the US.

Venezuela is scheduled to host military exercises in mid-August and Iran, Russia, and China, along with 10 other nations, intend to send their armed forces to the Western Hemisphere to participate in these exercises, the conservative North American website Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday, July 5, citing a report by the Center for a Secure Free Society.

According to the US website, the joint military drills, called “Sniper Frontier,” are the clearest sign to date of the formation of a coalition against the United States in the Latin American region, while Russia is involved in the Ukraine conflict.

The outlet recalled the recent diplomatic tour by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, through the Western Asia region, in which he signed a 20-year strategic agreement with Iran, emphasizing that this agreement is intended to reflect similar strategic pacts that the Islamic Republic signed with China and Russia in recent years.

“Russia and its allies Iran and China are about to make a big show of force,” national security analyst Joseph Humire told the Washington Free Beacon. Humire also predicted the increased normalization of military movements and the presence of adversaries of the United States in the Caribbean, following the military exercises.

As Iran and Venezuela increase their military and economic relations, the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, an ally of Venezuela, last June renewed a military pact with Russia that authorizes Russian (as well as US) troops, planes and ships to patrol the borders of the Central American country and carry out joint military exercises.

The military deal was signed as Russia conducts a military operation in Ukraine, signaling that a presence in Latin America remains a priority for Moscow, even as it faces challenges on its own borders.

China has also been active in the region, although these efforts have received little media attention. For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed several economic agreements in Latin America last month, making calls to Uruguay, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

In addition, in April Argentina formalized its inclusion in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, a program that involves development and investment initiatives in more than 100 countries and will greatly increase China’s global partnerships.

In January 2022 Iran, Russia, and China held their annual Marine Security Belt military exercises, which began in 2019, in the North Indian Ocean. This year the exercises involved eleven Iranian Navy ships, three Russian ships, including a destroyer, and two Chinese ships. Several experts considered those naval exercises as a strong message to the United States.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

