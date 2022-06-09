June 9, 2022
China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan with Panama’s then President Juan Carlos Varela and First Lady Lorena Castillo in December 2018 on Panama Canal facilities. Photo: Carlos Jasso/Reuters.

China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan with Panama’s then President Juan Carlos Varela and First Lady Lorena Castillo in December 2018 on Panama Canal facilities. Photo: Carlos Jasso/Reuters.