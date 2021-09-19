China Firmly Rejects Illegal Detention of Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab

On Friday, September 17, the People’s Republic of China firmly rejected the illegal detention of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and urged the United States to respect the norms that govern international law.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, stated at a press conference that the US “has been playing a shameful role in regard to Venezuela. The US has constantly abused political and judicial maneuvers, including sanctions and extraditions; with the purpose of meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela.”

Lijian went on to point out that the US harassment policy “affects the regular international personnel exchange and endangers mutual trust and cooperation between countries,” and due to this reason “China firmly rejects this.”

Illegal interference

In this regard, the People’s Republic of China urged the United States to abandon its old practice of aggression and interference and “heed the international community’s call for justice and abide by international law and the basic norms that govern international relations.”

Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was illegally arrested in Cape Verde at the request of the United States on June 12, 2020, while his plane was refueling on the island of Sal. Saab has been in detention for more than a year now in violation of the Cape Verdean Constitution and international law. Recently the Cape Verdean Constitutional Court even ruled in favor of Saab’s extradition to the US.