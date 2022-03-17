China Reiterates Opposition to US Sanctions on Russia

China opposes US sanctions against Russia and will always take an objective and independent position on the Ukraine issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday, March 16, during a press conference.

“We oppose sanctions and our position is quite clear,” he emphasized at the briefing, as reported by Tass news agency.

“The United States has recently made numerous provocative statements regarding China on this issue,” Lijian said. In this regard, he added, China will “firmly defend the interests of Chinese people and companies.”

According to the Chinese diplomat, Washington is actively using all available levers to pressure the international community to increase sanctions against Russia. “These are blatant hegemonic threats, indicating that the US government is guided by Cold War thinking,” Lijian said.

China has always maintained “an objective and independent position” on the Ukraine issue and uses “its own judgement,” stated Lijian. The diplomat recalled that Beijing sought to reduce the escalation in Ukraine by promoting constructive negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

“Any attempt to distort China’s efforts in this direction, as well as spreading false information to smear China, shows irresponsibility, [and] is also immoral,” he said. “Once again, sanctions have never been an effective way to solve problems.”

Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the authorities of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (PRL) requested help to repel increased military attacks from Kiev.

Previously, Moscow recognized the independence and sovereignty of both territories and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance with their leaders, which included the establishment of diplomatic relations and security agreements.

The objective of the operation is to protect the population of Donbass from the abuses and genocide conducted by Kiev with the support of the US and NATO during the last eight years, responsible for killing approximately 14,000 people. In addition Russia’s military operation in Ukraine aims at “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” Ukraine, according to statements issued by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.

Featured image: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Photo: EFE.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

