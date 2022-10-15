On Friday, October 14, Venezuelan Minister of Housing Ildemaro Villarroel reported that he has met with the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Venezuela, Li Baorong, to coordinate the completion of 440 housing units in the Venezuelan state of Aragua that recently suffered a grave tragedy caused by a devastating landslide.

Sostuvimos un ameno encuentro con el Embajador de la República Popular China. En aras de coordinar la culminación de las 440 viviendas que se encuentra en el Urbanismo “Antonio Ricaurte”, en el Edo. #Aragua.

Las mismas serán utilizadas para atender a las familias refugiadas. pic.twitter.com/JAgKf1G3tf — Ildemaro Moisés Villarroel (@IMVillarroel1) October 14, 2022

“We held a meeting with the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, to coordinate the completion of the 440 houses located in the Antonio Ricaurte residential complex, in Aragua state”, Minister Villarroel wrote in a Twitter post.

He added that the houses will be given to the families that lost their homes in the landslide that occurred in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, on October 8, leaving 50 people dead and another 50 missing.

On Monday, President Nicolás Maduro instructed that the houses be finished as soon as possible in order to deliver them to the people affected in the tragedy.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.