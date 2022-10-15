The death toll in the Las Tejerías tragedy has reached 50, while 50 more are still missing. This was reported by the Venezuelan minister of Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, on Friday, October 14.

The minister added that some people may still remain trapped under the rubble.

He detailed the various tasks that are being carried out in the area to search for the missing as well as to make the area habitable, so that those who have been displaced due to the landslide could return.

He explained that, following established protocols and 24 strategic lines of action in terms of disaster and risk management, around 3,200 people and 30 machines are working in the affected area in Aragua state.

He added that comprehensive aid and assistance is being provided to the communities of Las Tejerías, including food, hydration, education, health and psychological support.

#14Oct| Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgo y FANB ejecutaron operaciones aéreas para la atención integral e inmediata de la población del sector Río Los Patos y Río Trapiche en Las Tejerías, garantizando salud, alimentación e hidratación de la población. #LasTejeriasRenacerá pic.twitter.com/MQGfQka3E8 — MPPRIJP (@MIJP_Vzla) October 14, 2022

Ceballos also highlighted the support of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) in the recovery of the affected areas.

The minister explained that, in addition to 300 tons of food and 60 tons of protein that have arrived at the site of the disaster and is being distributed among the affected families, work is being done to set up dining halls so that workers and families can also get cooked meals.

Regarding the time the authorities estimate for the rescue and recovery works in Las Tejerías, Ceballos explained that the State of Exception establishes a period of 30 days, which may be extended by another 30 more days. However, he stated that “no matter how long it takes, we are not going to leave until Las Tejerías is reborn.”

He added that the heavy machinery has not stopped working for a single moment in the 23 sectors of Las Tejerías.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

