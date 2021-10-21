CNE Approves Regulations Governing 21N Election Campaign

This Tuesday, October 19, in order to regulate the electoral campaigns and promotional material of more than 70,000 candidates, parties, and Indigenous organizations participating in Venezuela’s mega-elections of November 21, the National Electoral Council (CNE) published Specific Regulations that will govern these activities, with the sole objective of maintaining a democratic and fair environment at all levels of the electoral process.

As stipulated in the document, shared with the public on the electoral authority’s Twitter account, the electoral campaign period will formally begin at 6:00 a.m. on the morning of October 28, and will end on 12:00 midnight on November 18, 2021.

El CNE aprobó la Normativa Específica sobre Campaña y Propaganda Electoral para las Elecciones Regionales y Municipales 2021. Este documento regula las actividades desarrolladas por los candidatos, organizaciones con fines políticos y organizaciones indígenas participantes. pic.twitter.com/y6LldtXYqd — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) October 19, 2021

For all activities and events of a public nature, candidates and political organizations must abide by the biosafety protocols established by Venezuelan healthcare authorities, within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, the CNE establishes liberty of contracts for mass media such as television, radio, and press to promote the campaigns. In addition, the use of new information technologies will be allowed, as well as the use of text messaging, in compliance with regulations defined by the CNE.

