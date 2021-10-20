CNE Publishes Official Candidate List for 21N Regional Elections

On Monday, October 18, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela published on its website the official list of candidates who will participate in the regional and municipal elections to be held on November 21.

The candidate electoral list was published so that voters can become acquainted with the government positions that will be elected in each constituency.

The list of candidates can be accessed through this link on CNE’s main homepage.

Upon clicking on the link, one can select from dropdown lists the state, the municipality and the parish that one wishes to consult. After selecting state, municipality and parish, a list appears on the right hand side of the screen, where it is possible to choose the electoral district.

El #CNE presenta la Oferta Electoral con l@s candidat@s de las distintas Organizaciones con Fines Políticos e Indígenas para las #EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales la cual puede ser conocida a través de la página https://t.co/koqemdmEpc. pic.twitter.com/rHUhHnc9uh — Tania D´Amelio (@taniadamelio) October 18, 2021

Moreover, on the left side of the screen, the ballot that will appear on the voting machine is displayed. This ballot is the one that will be used on the day of the elections.

To see the names of the candidates, one has to press the logo of each party on the ballot and then the post for which they are running.

“On November 21,” posted the CNE on its Twitter account, “there will be elections for 3,082 posts throughout the country, and the number of votes to be cast will be different in each electoral district.”



The posts for which elections will be held are: governor of state, legislator of state legislative council (list and nominal), indigenous representation to the state legislative council, mayor of municipality, municipal councilor (list and nominal), and indigenous representation to the municipal council.

El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) publicó este lunes 18 de Octubre, la oferta electoral con las candidatas y candidatos a las Elecciones Regionales y Municipales 2021. pic.twitter.com/TCGWieNWQ4 — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) October 18, 2021

Starting from October 19, the CNE will launch a thousand centers throughout Venezuela as part of its Electoral Fair, where voters will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the voting mechanism and get information about the political options in the election.

Featured image: The National Electoral Council (CNE) has published the official list of candidates for the 21N regional and municipal elections. Photo: CNE

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC