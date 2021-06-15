CNE Begins Comprehensive Audit For 21N Mega-Elections – 138,000 New Voters Register in Two Weeks

On Monday, June 14, the National Electoral Council (CNE) began the comprehensive audit of the automated voting system, ahead of the regional and municipal elections on November 21.

The president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, indicated that they added this audit to the 16 that are already carried out prior to, during, and after the electoral process, to provide more transparency to the electoral results.

Calzadilla stressed that the launch of this comprehensive audit consolidates a place for meeting and for understanding, which so far have yielded many positive political decisions.

RELATED CONTENT: Comprehensive Audit of Venezuela’s Voting System Begins Today—21N Regional Elections

“We are making these advances, we hope that the results of the report produced during these busy days can be even more useful,” said the president of the electoral body.

He also recalled that the electoral schedule has already begun with the special registration/update period, which will last for 45 days .

AUDITORÍA INTEGRAL DEL SISTEMA AUTOMATIZADO DE VOTACIÓN https://t.co/QSX7e0WaUn — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) June 14, 2021

He pointed out that the timespan for electoral registration and the number of registration locations were extended throughout the country, reaching a thousand throughout the national territory.

RELATED CONTENT: At Least 87 Political Parties Authorized by CNE for N21 Regional Elections

He explained that during the first 13 days of registration, 138,792 new people have registered to vote while 240,529 Venezuelans have filed a change of residence.

The president of the CNE celebrated these auspicious figures from only two weeks of processing. The new locations have been 99% functional, he added.

This comprehensive audit consists of the review of all the components that make up the Automated Electoral System:

• Review of the voting machine software and all the tools necessary for its configuration and production.

• The operation of the counting software, as well as the services involved in its operation.

• Fingerprint, database and voting machine hardware analysis.

Ten academics and scientists with a high level of technical expertise participate in this process, working closely with electoral specialists from the CNE.

Featured image: Venezuelan voting machine. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigon

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL