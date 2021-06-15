Resounding Win for Opposition in Chile’s Regional Governor Elections

SANTIAGO (Sputnik) – The opposition candidates to the government in Chile won the second-round election for regional governors, controlling 15 of the country’s 16 regions.

To the three center-left candidates who had already won elections in the first round on May 15 and 16, for the regions of Valparaíso (center), Aysén (south), and Magallanes (south), another 12 opposition governors were added for the regions of (from north to south): Arica, Tarapacá, Antofagasta, Atacama, Coquimbo, Metropolitana, Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, Los Ríos, and Los Lagos.

The center-left Christian Democratic party won four regions; the center-left Socialist Party took four regions; and the Frente Amplio alliance, on the left, won two regions. The other five winners are independents supported by opposition parties.

A right-wing candidate prevailed only in the region of La Araucanía, in the south of the country, where independent candidate Luciano Rivas had received support from the ruling Political Evolution party.

The contest that received the most media attention was the Metropolitan Region, home to the city of Santiago, where the vote count was very close between the Broad Front candidate Karina Oliva, and the Christian Democrat, Claudio Orrego .

Finally, the latter earned the victory with 52.62% of the votes compared to 47.38% for Oliva.

For the first time, Chileans were able to elect regional governors through popular vote. Previously, the highest authority for each region was appointed by the President of the Republic, and known as the intendente.

