By Lizeth Suesca Lizsariza – Dec 3, 2022

During a dialogue with presidents of Community Action Boards in Pasto, in the southern department of Nariño, President Gustavo Petro assured that in Colombia, the right to protest must be re-dignified, as it is a democratic right.

Petro announced that his government will respect that right, and that the young people who were detained during past protests, particularly under the Duque presidency, will be released before Christmas Eve.

“The right to protest is a democratic right,” Petro said. “The right to express oneself, to mobilize, is a democratic right. Governments that order their police to kill, imprison, torture and detain young people are not democratic governments.”

The president went on to say: “this is the government of change and this place must be re-dignified; therefore, I announce that hundreds of young people detained for participating in protests will be declared ambassadors for peace before Christmas Eve in Colombia.”

The head of state said that his government does not agree with youth and social leaders and activists who were imprisoned simply for expressing themselves, and that they should have the right to spend Christmas with their families.

(Resumen Latinoamericano – English) with additional translation by Orinoco Tribune

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.