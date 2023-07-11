The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) unanimously elected Colombia to assume the association’s pro tempore presidency for the first time in 2025. The decision was made by consensus of the 32 countries that make up CELAC during a meeting of foreign ministers on Friday.

“The designation of Colombia in the ‘pro tempore’ presidency of this mechanism implies that the country will more decisively lead integration processes of our region with the other regional blocs and powers of the world, positioning the interests of the national government and the consensus of the region,” said the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

“This is thanks to the leadership that the Government of Colombia has shown in international affairs, international and multilateral policy through a collaborative effort with different countries,” said Colombian Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs Elizabeth Taylor.

Colombia will host the IV CELAC-EU Summit in 2024. El Tiempo newspaper reported that nearly 60 heads of state from Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe will be in Colombia to partake in this important transcontinental summit.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry described this opportunity as “a scenario of great importance for dialogue between the two regions that will allow for the structuring and implementation of a common agenda of interests and activities in the areas of cooperation and investment.”

(RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

