This Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called for the construction of a political, economic and social power bloc to unite the region and achieve a long-awaited Latin American identity.

“The construction of a Latin American and Caribbean identity positioned in the spirit of the continent’s peoples will be a great opportunity to build a large block of political, social, cultural, economic and integral power in the region that will put us in the rhythm and at the level we need to be able to move forward in this 21st century and the centuries to come,” said President Maduro on Monday, June 26, during his speech at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting of ministers of science, technology and innovation in Caracas.

Maduro called for a world without empires and wars, allowing for the consolidation of peace, sovereignty and cooperation.

The Venezuelan president emphasized that unity in the region will strengthen the peoples’ identity.

“Latin America and the Caribbean must rise to the level of this emerging world and present itself as a unitary bloc with its own identity, with its own proposals,” he said.

Maduro also stated that the unitary path will allow the region to advance “towards the construction of power in knowledge, science and innovation that reaffirms the sovereignty of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

CELAC’s meeting of ministers of science, technology and innovation is taking place this Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 27, with the participation of delegations from 33 countries.

Among the topics planned for the meeting are food sustainability, health and communicable and non-communicable diseases, challenges in the face of new pandemics, space capabilities, and mitigation and adaptation to the climate crisis.

