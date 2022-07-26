In a statement, the JEP noted that the crimes took place between 2005 and 2008 in the Department of Casanare and in towns of the departments of Boyacá, Meta and Arauca.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) of Colombia stated this Monday that they had found 22 members of the XVI Brigade of the National Army to be guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for the killing of 303 civilians which were later presented as false positives. The three aforementioned civilians were also found to be guilty.

Moreover, three civilians have also been linked to the killing of 303 defenseless people, which were late claimed as enemy guerrilla combatants, making them false positives.

RELATED CONTENT: Iván Duque’s Desperate Farewell: Venezuela Condemns New Attack on Pipeline Network

These murdered civilians were later presented as having been killed in combat. The majority were men from 18 to 25 years old, however among the murdered were minors and nine women, one of whom was pregnant.

📰En la Brigada XVI se implantó una organización criminal compleja que se valió de la arquitectura institucional del Ejército para presentar 303 asesinatos y desapariciones forzadas como bajas en combate (conocidas como 'falsos positivos') en Casanare entre 2005 y 2008. — Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz (@JEP_Colombia) July 25, 2022

This false positives account for two thirds of the kills which the responsible army unit claimed during their campaign.

The authorities have since uncovered a criminal structure within the military unit which soldiers used to get wage raises, money, time off and other benefits.

It has also been revealed that these soldiers had to deceive their victims in order to kidnap and kill them, after which they would dress them up as soldiers and recreate battlefields so as to claim they were guerrilla fighters.

Ante una pregunta de la prensa, el magistrado Parra confirmó que los testimonios de Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias 'Otoniel', que pudieron ser contrastados para lo referente a 'falsos positivos' cometidos en Casanare, fueron tenidos en cuenta por la sala para estas imputaciones. pic.twitter.com/qoXcmqxNUB — Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz (@JEP_Colombia) July 25, 2022

According to the JEP, the responsible soldiers used more than COL$ 140 million ($31,000) of public funds to carry out their plan.

Major General Henry Torres Escalante was the commander of the brigade when these murders reached their peak. However, besides him two colonels, three lieutenant colonels, a major and numerous other officials and sub-officials have been found guilty.

Las imputaciones formuladas por la Sala son el resultado de la contrastación judicial y el análisis de: – 8 informes de entidades estatales como Fiscalía y Procuraduría, además de organizaciones de víctimas y defensoras de derechos humanos.https://t.co/dXxhpXifpP — Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz (@JEP_Colombia) July 25, 2022

The JEP has also determined that the Colombian army killed three minors and that one of the victims had been targeted due to their sexual orientation.

The 22 soldiers stand accused of homicide against protected persons, kidnapping and murder.

La magistrada Belkis Izquierdo, presidenta de la Sala de Reconocimiento, precisó que a partir de esta decisión que hoy se hace pública, los imputados serán llamados a reconocer responsabilidad en tres dimensiones: "En su dimensión fáctica, jurídica y restaurativa", dijo. pic.twitter.com/coNAY39OG5 — Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz (@JEP_Colombia) July 25, 2022

According to the JEP, the accused have 30 days to recognize their responsibility for these crimes. They can also reject the charges or provide additional evidence.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Shoots Down Another Colombian Narco-Jet

After this period, the JEP will decide if it is necessary to schedule an a audience for the public recognition of these crimes.

If the charged individuals deny their responsibility, the case will be sent to the Unit of Investigation and Accusation (UIA) of the JEP. The soldiers could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if they lose the case.