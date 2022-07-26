The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, recently stressed that the Special Economic Zones Law (LZEE) is an opportunity for development, progress and attracting investment.

He made these comments during a press conference, noting how the LZEE could be the start of a period of economic recovery.

“Let’s keep growing, going up, we can’t let things slow down in areas which are key for us,” he remarked.

He also touched on how the LZEE, which was implemented by President Nicolás Maduro, has been unduly critiqued by members of the right-wing opposition, who haven’t taken the time to understand the law.

"Me alegra muchísimo que Venezuela esté despegando a pesar de todos los ataques y lo hemos hecho solos, no le debemos nada a nadie. La Ley de Zonas Económicas Especiales son una iniciativa para salir adelante", Diosdado Cabello. @dcabellor #455AñosDeCaracas pic.twitter.com/wahwREBJXT — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) July 25, 2022

In response to these comments he said that the respective governments of the areas to which the LZEE will apply are content because they see it as an opportunity for development and progress.

“Criticism is always welcome, always, it lets us move forwards because sometimes the critics are the first in line to see if they can profit from what they were critiquing,” he retorted.

The fight against corruption

Cabello also spoke of his parties commitment to struggling against corruption.

“This party is revolutionary, we don’t take this premise lightly, we’ve committed to doubling down on corruption and to fighting it where ever it appears,” he declared.

He then said that his party would fight against all those who think that their public posts are for extracting personal benefits.

“We condemn these acts and we urge the people to denounce it,” Cabello stated.

He then commented on how soon many changes will be made to the government, saying that exact date of these appointments would be announced in the upcoming weeks.

