November 17, 2023
The delegations of the Colombian government and the Central General Staff (EMC, in spanish) of the FARC dissidents hold peace talks in the municipality of Tibu, Catatumbo, Colombia, October 8, 2023.  Photo: EFE/ Mario Caicedo.

Spokespersons from the delegations of the Government and the Central General Staff (EMC, in spanish), the main dissident of the FARC, set up the dialogue table and the start of the bilateral ceasefire, in the municipality of Tibu, in the turbulent region of Catatumbo, Colombia, 08 October 2023. EFE/ Mario Caicedo