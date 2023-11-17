The head of the Colombian government’s delegation for the peace process, Camilo González Posso, announced that the peace talks with the Central General Staff (EMC) of the of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) will resume, after being suspended for 10 days.

González Posso explained that for the new round of negotiations, a package of protocols and agreements focused on respect for the civilian population was approved. “We have approved 21 commitments based on humanitarian law and human rights to protect life in all its forms, including the non-recruitment of children and adolescents, limiting anti-personnel mines and guaranteed freedoms for the people,” he announced.

“Después de dos semanas de la suspensión o receso que se decretaron los del Estado Mayor Central de las Farc para hacer sus consultas y reorganizaciones, vamos a retomar las reuniones programadas, particularmente un nuevo ciclo”, anunció el jefe negociador del Gobierno Camilo… pic.twitter.com/f7KVDII7vn — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) November 15, 2023

He stressed that apart from the approved package, which will include verification mechanisms, rules and commitments, the two delegations will also address issues related to pedagogy, participation, and details for the agenda that will mark the roadmap of the peace process. “Hence, between the next round and another one to be held at the end of the year, there will be a structured method for the process,” he added.

He pointed out that the new round of talks coincides with the seventh anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accords with the FARC on November 24, 2016. “It is a moment to pay tribute to those who have worked persistently for peace, as well as for the more than 400,000 victims of the war,” González Posso said.

Implementation mechanisms

González Posso stated that the provisions must be developed with “immediate application mechanisms.” “We have defined territorial transformations to resolve situations of poverty, as well as to dismantle illegal economies and seek satisfactory transformations,” he said.

According to the chief negotiator, a contingency mechanism, integrated by the United Nations and the OAS Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia, has been working to deal with cases that have arisen in some regions, “cases that disturb the ceasefire, or cases of violations of ceasefire.”

On October 16, the ceasefire between the government and the FARC dissidents began. It is initially supposed to last three months and will remain valid until January 15, 2024.

However, on November 5, FARC dissidents announced an unilateral suspension of the peace process, with the objective of carrying out “consultations and reorganization.”

Comunicado de la comisión de diálogo sobre la suspensión de la mesa de diálogo y la agenda con el gobierno nacional. Las @FARCEP_ nos vamos a consulta, esperamos el gobierno haga lo mismo para superar la crisis. El cese al fuego bilateral se mantiene @ComisionadoPaz @petrogustavo pic.twitter.com/0YoKl0AUKr — Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias De Colombia (@FARCEP_) November 5, 2023

In a communiqué, the armed group condemned the Columbian government’s “continuous non-compliance with the agreements” that had been signed by the two sides, and the “lack of seriousness on the part of the Colombian government in complying with the protocols, commitments signed and approved in the dialogue.”

Nevertheless, the organization clarified that it maintains its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

