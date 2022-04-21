Thursday, April 21, 2022

Extreme right Venezuelan politician Antonio Ledezma. File photo.
Venezuelan Opposition More Divided: Do They Want Sanctions or Not?

José Manuel Blanco Diaz

In the latest development in the “war of letters” taking place amidst a new internal conflict, another group of spokespeople for the extreme right Venezuelan opposition sent a letter to the US president, Joe Biden, asking him to tighten sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

Among the representatives of the extreme right who endorsed the new is Antonio Ledezma, who openly contradicts the opposition groups that, last week, stated that the policy of maximum pressure and sanctions from Washington against Venezuela was not showing any results.

With that being said, the new letter addressed to the White House rejects the previous request to ease the sanctions, while accusing those sectors of the right of acting according to the “circumstantial needs of certain groups.”

This latest letter defends the idea that the US regime is a “champion of human rights,” while encouraging its attacks against the administration of the Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro.

Among the signatories of the letter are Antonio Ledezma , María Corina Machado, Diego Arria, Humberto Calderón Berti, Tamara Sujú, Enrique Salas Römer, Carlos Ortega, Juan Fernández, Miguel Henrique Otero, Blanca Rosa Mármol, Vilca Fernández, Gustavo Tarre Briceño, Vasco Da Costa, Rafael Ortega, Omar Estacio Abogado and Richard Blanco. The majority of them live outside Venezuela according to a tweet by international analyst Giovanna De Michele.

More pressure against Venezuela
Among the requests presented in the letter from the most extreme factions of Venezuela’s opposition, they refer to “maintaining and deepening personalized sanctions.” However, since the blockade came into force, it has been shown that these measures generally harm the regular, everyday inhabitants of the nation.

It also specifically attacks the Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, who remains kidnapped in the United States. For this reason, they request that the trial processes against the emblematic diplomat be maintained.

They also call on the Biden administration to put pressure on the International Criminal Court (ICC), to act in a damaging way amidst the cooperation process it maintains with the Venezuelan State.

Similarly they ask, “to maintain and expand protection for Venezuelan assets such as real estate, gold, financial capital and companies such as CITGO,” as a euphemism to keep their robbery alive.

 

