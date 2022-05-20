Venezuelan Parliament Approves Appointment of Ambassador to Argentina

Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) approved this Thursday, May 19, the appointment of Stella Marina Lugo as the “extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador” of Venezuela in Argentina.

The report presented by the Permanent Commission on Foreign Policy, Sovereignty and Integration highlights the role played by Venezuelan women in national and international politics.

It also highlights the coherence Stella Lugo has shown in her performance via her diplomatic work carried out in Buenos Aires, where she has been working as head of mission, without ambassador status and simply as charge d’affaires, since 2019.

Stella Lugo has been characterized by defending the interests of fellow citizens residing in Argentina, the report highlights.

The president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, considered Lugo “a brave, capable, intelligent, tenacious woman, a proven public manager in different instances who will know how to represent the interests of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its people with dignity.”

He indicated that Oscar Laborde will be the ambassador of Argentina in Venezuela.

Stella Lugo is an accountant graduated from the University of Zulia in 1995. She was governor of Falcon state from 2008 to 2017, in two consecutive terms, and also was appointed minister for tourism from 2018 to 2019.

Resuming diplomatic relations

For Rodríguez, resuming diplomatic relations between Venezuelan and Argentina is “a demonstration of the courage and perseverance of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

In his opinion, it is an opportune time for “sanity to return, the pacifist spirit, and for the sister countries to resume bilateral cooperation with our country.”

Featured image: Venezuelan ambassador to Argentina, Stella Lugo. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

