The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, proposed creating an official coalition to form a single party ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Through a message published on social media in tribute to the leftist activist Piedad Córdoba, Petro called for reflection and a meeting with the 1,500 members elected to Congress in 2023.

“In the face of Piedad, who went through a stage in the history of Colombian and Latin American progressivism, a self-reflection of the Historical Pact is important,” wrote President Petro. “I propose to you [a] meeting of the 1,500 people elected in 2023: the progressive congress.”

Petro encouraged congresspersons to form a single political party and called on the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) of each municipality and department in Colombia to join forces for the 2026 elections.

“Objective: win the 2026 elections and make the democratic transformation of Colombia and National Agreement for justice and peace irreversible,” Petro stated.

Th Historical Pact coalition brought Gustavo Petro to the presidency of Colombia, so with this call for union he would seek to guarantee the continuity of his political project, which has suffered from several obstacles put in place by the right.

Senator Iván Cepeda supported Petro’s request, highlighting the need for the Historical Pact to be consolidated as a unified force “to carry out the necessary transformations, the project and the political program with which he [President Petro] was elected in the previous elections and, of course, project himself into the future, among other things, taking into account the possibility of a national agreement. So, I hope that this proposal from the president will have political concreteness very soon.”

