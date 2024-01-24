Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, issued new orders to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in response to five plots to overthrow the government that were recently revealed.

During the broadcast of his program Con Maduro+, the Venezuelan head of state instructed Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López to demote and expel from the FANB all mercenaries and traitors involved in the destabilization plans.

“General Padrino, today, on national television, asked for my authorization, as commander in chief, to apply the military regulations that exist for these cases,” said President Maduro. “I publicly say to him: General Padrino, it is approved. Proceed to demote and expel from the FANB all these mercenaries and traitors—those who have been convicted and have confessed.”

#EnVivo 📹 | Jefe de Estado @NicolasMaduro al ministro de Defensa, Padrino López: “Le digo, general Padrino, aprobado, procédase a degradar y expulsar de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana a todos estos mercenarios y traidores, convictos y confesos”. pic.twitter.com/aHV1NFMqUj — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) January 23, 2024

The president noted that the authorities revealed and discovered all those involved. The maximum penalty under Venezuelan law will be applied to them, he added, for the crimes of terrorism, conspiracy, and treason.

“They are all convicted and confessed,” observed the president. “Their recorded and written testimonies confirm the plans to attack military units to fill the country with violence. They confirmed their political accomplices, policies, and, in the civil field, they confirm the plans to assassinate me, to assassinate General Padrino, [and] to assassinate Governor Freddy Bernal.”

#EnVivo 📹 | Ministerio Público imputó a involucrados en las cinco conspiraciones en contra del presidente @NicolasMaduro “Venezuela tiene un Ministerio Público del más alto nivel profesional, del más alto nivel científico. Tenemos policías del más alto nivel, tenemos una… pic.twitter.com/oYCG2MOirm — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) January 22, 2024

The president commended the work of the Public Ministry which, through its highest-level police officers, prevented a bloodbath through their investigation.

In addition, Maduro asked Venezuelans to be alert, calm, and sane. At the same time, he called for maximum popular mobilization.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Tarek William Saab revealed five conspiracies and criminal actions which opposition forces, in league with their US allies, intended to carry out to overthrow Venezuela’s democratically elected government both in 2023 and 2024.

During a press conference, Saab reported that since May 2023, five plots against the country were initiated with the aim of assassinating or removing President Nicolás Maduro.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

