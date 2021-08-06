Confirmed: Venezuelan Government and Opposition to Sit Down for Talks in Mexico

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed that his country will receive representatives from the Venezuelan government and the opposition in the coming days to start a new stage of dialogue.

During the morning press conference on Thursday, August 5, the Mexican president mentioned that the Aztec nation accepted Norway’s proposal to host these talks. The goal of these talks is to produce results that favor stability and peace in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: Dialogue Between Venezuelan Government and Opposition in Mexico: Perspectives and Demands

López Obrador stated, “Hopefully, an agreement will be reached. Yes, these talks will take place, and we are offering to help by hosting these talks.” The meetings between the Venezuelan delegations are planned for mid-August. Representatives from governments of different nations, mainly Norway, will also be present. Norway has already played a significant role in the negotiations of 2019.

The Mexican president avoided referring to specific dates for the process. “I do not want to go into more detail,” he said. “I even offer apologies to the parties. It’s only that I could not lie, and I had to answer.”

Agenda items

Last week, President Nicolás Maduro confirmed that he is ready for dialogue between the government and the opposition. Maduro expressed that he has not lost sight of a “realistic and objective agenda” that addresses all matters aimed at preserving the peace and sovereignty of Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We are not Going to Capitulate’: Diosdado Cabello on Upcoming Elections and Dialogue with the Opposition

The head of state stressed that the first dialogue process, initiated in September 2019, elicited positive results. Proof of this is in the dialogue process opening the way for opposition groups to participate in the parliamentary elections of December 2020 and in the regional elections scheduled for November 21.

Maduro also explained that dialogue has continued, including allegedly secret meetings with Norwegian mediation. The goal has been to move towards negotiations scheduled in Mexico.

Venezuelan authorities insisted that they are open to the broadest international participation and support in order to avoid repeating the fate of talks in the Dominican Republic that collapsed in 2017. On the day an agreement was about to be signed, Venezuela’s opposition received a call from Washington instructing them not to sign.

Moreover, the Venezuelan president emphatically reiterates the request of the Bolivarian Government for the extreme right sectors to not promote sanctions against the country. Additionally, Maduro asked them to return all the money and assets that they have illegally stolen, which belong to all Venezuelans and the Venezuelan State.

Featured image: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) during a press conference. Photo courtesy of AP.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/ED