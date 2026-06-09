In an official statement, the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) complained about the mistreatment of its passengers at a Jamaican airport.

The company explained that Jamaican airport authorities failed to provide adequate operational support to the Venezuelan aircraft and left passengers in a state of uncertainty for more than eight hours without the assistance required under international aeronautical regulations.

The airline reaffirmed its commitment to safety and the defense of its passengers’ rights.

The redacted text of the statement follows:

Conviasa informs the public that the commercial flight covering the Cancún–Maiquetía route was affected by a diversion under unforeseen circumstances and without full compliance with operational permits. — conviasa_ve (@LAConviasa) June 7, 2026

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL