The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, arrived this Sunday at Istanbul International Airport, traveling from India. The acting head of state is expected to hold meetings with senior Turkish government officials to consolidate diplomatic, commercial, and strategic cooperation ties with the Türkiye.

Accompanying the acting head of state are Foreign Minister Yván Gil; Sectoral Vice President for Science, Technology, Ecosocialism and Health, Isabel Iturria; Sectoral Vice President for Communication and Culture, Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela; Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez; Minister of Tourism, Daniella Cabello; Minister of Transport, Jacqueline Faría; and Minister of the Presidential Office and Government Management Follow-up, Juan Escalona.

Upon arrival at the terminal, the presidential delegation was received with the corresponding protocol honors by a high-level official delegation of the Turkish government.

The formal welcome was led by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, accompanied by Istanbul Deputy Governor Mustafa Asım Alkan and Istanbul Metropolitan Deputy Mayor Gökhan Gümüşdağ, representing the senior political and territorial authorities of the region.

(Alba Ciudad) by Luigino Bracci

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL