CONVIASA Reinitiates Flights to 3 South American Countries

Venezuela’s publicly-owned airline CONVIASA is set to restart flights to three South American countries, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador, on December 1.

“Spreading our wings to connect Venezuela with the world is our objective,” CONVIASA stated on its Twitter account. “For this reason we are reactivating our flights to Lima.”

These special commercial flights servicing three South American countries will be available during December and the beginning of 2022 as part of the the extension of COVID-19 flexibility measures announced by the national Executive.

RELATED CONTENT: Commercial Flights Between US and Venezuela to Resume? (Illegal Sanctions)

The many promotions and itineraries to be offered will be available on the web page of CONVIASA or through authorized travel agencies.

CONVIASA will restart its flights to Ecuador on December 1. The first destinations will be Guayaquil, and then Quito several days later.

Regarding Peru, commercial flights will be available starting on December 7 and will be arriving in Lima, with flights available on weekdays.

Flights arriving from Venezuela in Santiago, Chile will be available beginning the December 9 and will depart once a week.

It is important to highlight that the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) in Venezuela is maintaining restrictions which were imposed on regular international flights due to the pandemic, and these new flights represent special routes which will be available for a limited period of time.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Resumes Domestic Commercial Flights for Most Cities

Currently, international flights are only available to Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Russia, and Turkey.

Recently, CONVIASA announced another special route which will connect to Madrid, Spain, during the months of December and January.

The Madrid-Caracas line will consist of six flights scheduled for December 15, 20, and 23, and January 8, 15 and 19. Additionally, they will also offer other flights to the cities of Toluca and Cancún in Mexico.

Featured image: Conviasa Airplane. Photo: REDRADIOVE

(RedRadioVE by Ana Perdigón)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.