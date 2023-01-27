On Wednesday, January 25, the Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rodolfo André Tinoco, announced in a press conference that his government has initiated the process to resume consular relations with the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolás Maduro.

“Now that the government of Juan Guaidó has been removed and delegitimized, the only one left is the government of Caracas, with which we are going to regularize consular relations so that the Venezuelans who are here will have someone to organize their consular needs,” said Tinoco. “And in turn, the Costa Ricans in Venezuela will get consular attention possibly through a third country.”

“In diplomatic relations, there are friendly countries that can provide us with this help, and thus we can avoid unnecessary budgetary expenses,” he added.

Tinoco declared earlier that there are about 25,000 Venezuelans in Caracas with “open migration and citizenship issues,” and about 94,000 with residence or asylum requests. “Not all of them are in the country: some have left and require consular assistance,” he said.

Guaidó forgotten

At the end of the day, the Costa Rican government is willing to negotiate with the government of President Maduro, with whom some delegations of the US administration also met last year at Miraflores Palace.

Additionally, at the end of 2022, María Farías, who was Guaidó’s representative in Costa Rica, resigned before the Foreign Ministry of that country.

The “interim government” of Juan Guaidó came to an end just before the start of 2023, the Venezuelan right wing finally putting an end to its Guaidó project on December 30, 2022.

Guaidó’s so-called “interim presidency” was born with and failed its objective of overthrowing the constitutional government of President Maduro, a US strategy that was backed by former Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.

