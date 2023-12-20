Cuba called US accusations of electoral interference a fallacy, saying that interference in the affairs of other countries is Washington’s method.

“A slander from the United States against Cuba resurfaces. This time with an accusation, without foundation or evidence, that we interfered in the electoral processes of that country,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote on social media this Tuesday, December 19.

Vuelve a aflorar calumnia de EEUU contra #Cuba. Esta vez con acusación, sin fundamento o evidencia, de que interferimos en los procesos electorales de ese país. Una total falacia, de parte de un gobierno que habitualmente se entromete en los asuntos políticos de muchos países. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 19, 2023

Rodríguez reacted to a report from the United States Intelligence Services that attributes attempts to interfere in the 2022 US legislative elections to Cuban authorities.

It is “a complete fallacy” coming from the United States, “a government that habitually interferes in the political affairs of many countries,” he added.

A US intelligence assessment released on Monday accuses China, Russia, Iran and Cuba of attempting to meddle in the 2022 US congressional elections.

In the case of Cuba, US Intelligence accused the island of making more limited efforts to support or undermine specific candidates in order to achieve a possible change in Washington’s policies towards Cuba, marked by the economic blockade against the island.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

