Cuba Migrating to Open Source Platforms

The use of open source platforms and Cuban software will strengthen our industry, technological sovereignty, and information security

The technical migration toward open source platforms and the consistent use of nationally produced software and applications in the country is not only a change needed to strengthen the Cuban industry, but is also key to strengthening our technological sovereignty and information security.

This is why the Ministry of Communications established Resolution 141/2020 outlining general guidelines to make this process viable within Central State Administration bodies and agencies, the Central Bank of Cuba, the General Customs of the Republic, the Institute of Physical Planning and the National Statistics and Information Office, which include a schedule that began in 2020 and must be completed by 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: Díaz-Canel Offers Blunt Truth on Cuban Economy at Party Congress

According to the document, the migration involves operating systems of technological nodes, servers and private data centers supporting computer systems, as well as personal desktop and laptop computers, all of which are connected to the Internet.

On the other hand, each one of the above mentioned organizations and institutions must prepare their own migration schedules in order to guarantee completion of the process by December 2024, and are obliged to establish contractual relationships with developers and other entities, to ensure technical advisory services and training of their personnel.

Featured image: Photo: lademajagua.cu Photo: Granma

(Granma) by Yaditza del Sol González