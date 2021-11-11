Cuba Sent Over a Million Anti-COVID-19 Doses to Venezuela

“More than 1,640,000 doses of the Abdala vaccine were sent from Cuba to our brothers in Venezuela, on a CONVIASA flight, which took off from Havana early today”, says a message from the CIGB on the social network Twitter.

The first batch of Abdala, which became the first anti-Covid-19 immunogen developed and produced in Latin America and the Caribbean, arrived in Venezuela last June.

On that occasion, the executive vice president of that South American nation, Delcy Rodríguez, thanked her for joining the immunization process and the vaccination plan in Venezuela, and announced the signing of a contract for 12 million doses.

The Cuban vaccine Abdala, with its three-dose schedule, demonstrated an efficacy of 92.28 percent in the prevention of symptomatic disease caused by the virus.

Featured image: Havana, Nov 7 (Prensa Latina) The Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) reported today that the Caribbean nation sent more than one million anti-Covid-19 doses to Venezuela.

(Prensa Latina – English) by: Elsy Fors Garzon

