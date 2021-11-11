Venezuela’s 21N Elections: CNE Enables Electoral Simulator on its Website

The vice president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Enrique Márquez, reported this Tuesday, November 9, that the website of the electoral body has activated an electoral simulator to educate voters about the voting procedure for the November 21 regional and municipal elections.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Márquez urged the population to use the simulator if they desire additional information about the voting process for the mega-elections.

“If you want to know how to vote on the #21N elections, we invite you to use the #Electoral Simulator, the online tool that we have enabled for this purpose,” Márquez wrote. “Enter the CNE website, and follow the instructions… Inform yourself.”

Si quieres saber cómo votar en las elecciones del #21N, te invitamos a usar el #SimuladorElectoral, la herramienta en línea que hemos habilitado para tal fin. Ingresa en la página del CNE, https://t.co/MBlGd2rOGF y sigue las instrucciones. Informa, infórmate. #MiVotoEsMiVoz. pic.twitter.com/7HA2JS6JvR — Enrique Márquez (@ENRIQUEMARQUEZP) November 9, 2021

The electoral simulator consists of an online tool that provides specific instructions which guide the user through various steps. Once the user clicks on the “Start” option, one must select the political party of their choice, then the options for nominal voting [voting by candidate name] and list voting [voting by party] will appear.

In case one wants to make a change, one must specify the entry they want to change and select a preference. Once the vote is entered, the user is given the option to “Vote”—and that is it. In this way, the simulator helps voters to know how to exercise their right to vote on November 21.

Election Fairs

In addition to the electoral simulator, the CNE has also deployed Electoral Fair points, where citizens can learn about the electoral offers for these new elections.

In these Electoral Fairs, the voters will be able to familiarize themselves with the political parties and with the voting machines ahead of the regional and municipal elections.

According to the electoral schedule, these fairs will be available until November 13, and one of them is located at the main headquarters of the electoral authority.

Featured image: Venezuelan voting machine next to a ballot box. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

