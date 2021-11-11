The Struggle for Socialism in Nicaragua and Honduras: Interview with Ramiro Sebastián Fúnez

Sunday November 7th Midwestern Marx editorial board members Carlos L. Garrido, Calla Winchell, and Edward Liger Smith sat down with Honduran communist journalist and producer Ramiro Sebastián Fúnez to discuss the Nicaraguan election, the continuation of the Sandinista revolution, and the immense pressures and plethora of tactics used by the American empire and internal reactionary forces to overthrow the popular revolution. Specifically, we discussed mainstream and social media’s fabrications and censorship mechanisms used to promote the 2018 violent US backed color revolution attempt, as well as how some of these tactics are being reapplied in this year’s election. Additionally, we discussed the upcoming November 28 elections in Honduras, where the socialist Libre party candidate Xiomara Castro is leading in the polls. This discussion was contextualized in the history of the short (2006-2009) but progressive period where socialist Manuel Zelaya (Castro’s husband) governed before being ousted by a US and Drug Cartel backed coup. Having lost on a stolen election in 2013, will Xiomara and the socialist electoral struggle in Honduras suffer the same fate this time around?

Participants

Interviewee: R amiro Sebastián Fúnez is a Honduran communist content creator based in Los Angeles, California. He is the producer and director of Nicaragua Against Empire , a documentary series highlighting Nicaraguan resistance to Western imperialism.

Interviewers: Carlos L. Garrido , Calla Winchell , Edward Liger Smith

Featured image: Photo courtesy Midwestern Marx.

(Midwestern Marx)

