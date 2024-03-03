The governments of Venezuela and Mexico signed a comprehensive agreement on migration issues through the Venezuelan government’s Vuelta a la Patria Plan (Return to the Homeland Plan), on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The document, which was signed on Friday, March 1, at the Sandals Hotel in Buccament Bay, in Saint Vincent and the Granadines, is aimed at “strengthening the Vuelta a la Patria Plan to protect our compatriots in Mexico,” said the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during the meeting with the Mexican delegation where various issues of common interest were discussed.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil signed for the Venezuelan government, while his counterpart Alicia Bárcena signed on behalf of Mexico.

In October 2023, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Bárcena visited Venezuela for the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“In our conversation with Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena we reaffirmed the commitment to our cooperation in key areas to address global challenges,” said President Maduro during that meeting held at the Miraflores Palace in October 2023.

Since June 2023, Bárcena has served as Mexico’s secretary of Foreign Affairs, appointed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after the former Foreign Affairs Secretary resigned from his post in order to run as pre-candidate for the presidential elections in Mexico scheduled for this year. Bárcena is the fourth woman in history to head the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat.

Before that, Bárcena served as Mexico’s ambassador to Chile during 2022-2023, and as executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) from July 2008 to March 2022.

