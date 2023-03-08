US comedian and journalist Lee Camp interviews Margaret Flowers, a US peace and social justice activist, for the MintPress News show Behind The Headlines.

In today’s world, it can be difficult to find inspiring figures to look up to, especially in a time of division and uncertainty. Fortunately, there are still individuals like Margaret Flowers who embody the ideals of progress, justice, and compassion. Margaret Flowers is a leading activist, doctor, teacher, and co-founder of PopularResistance.org, a website that aims to inform and inspire grassroots movements around the world.

Margaret has spent her life fighting for social justice and equality. As a physician, she has been a vocal advocate for a single-payer healthcare system that would provide affordable and accessible care to all Americans. She has also worked to promote alternative and complementary medicine, recognizing the value of traditional healing practices from around the world. In addition to her work in medicine, she has been a tireless activist for a variety of causes.

One of her most significant contributions to the world of activism has been her involvement in the peace movement. As a member of the United National Anti-War Coalition, she has helped organize numerous protests and rallies to call attention to the devastating impact of war on both human lives and the planet. Most recently, she was a key participant in the March 18th peace rally organized by ANSWER Coalition. The event focused on stopping the war in Ukraine and halting NATO’s aggressive expansion. Margaret sees the struggle against war as part of a broader movement to end U.S. imperialism, racism, colonization, and capitalism.

At the heart of her activism is a deep commitment to building a more just and equitable world. She understands that these goals cannot be achieved in isolation, and that progress in one area often requires advances in another. For example, the fight for single-payer healthcare is closely tied to the fight for workers’ rights, environmental justice, and racial justice. Margaret believes that by building coalitions and working together, we can create a better world for all.

One of the challenges activists face is the reluctance of some to embrace radical change. Margaret recognizes that many people are uncomfortable with terms like “socialism” or “capitalism” and that some are hesitant to advocate for anything beyond surface-level changes. However, she believes that real progress requires a willingness to grapple with complex issues and to be clear about what we want to achieve. She points out that successful revolutions in history were never supported by everyone and that it is more important to have a committed group of people than a large, apathetic one.

Margaret Flowers is an inspiring figure for anyone who believes in the power of collective action to create positive change. She embodies the idea that ordinary people can make a difference and that we all have a role to play in building a better world. Whether she is organizing rallies, writing articles, or speaking out on important issues, she is a radical inspiration whose voice and vision are needed now more than ever.

In a world where it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and powerless, Margaret reminds us that we all have the power to make a difference. She is a shining example of what it means to be a true activist, someone who is willing to fight for what they believe in and to put their values into action. Through her work, she shows us that there is still hope for a better future, and that together, we can create the world we want to live in.

(MintPress News)

