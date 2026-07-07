On Sunday, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced that Francisco Garcés, a specialist in structural engineering, will now be in charge of the Ministry of Transportation.

Garcés is also heading the Presidential Commission for the Habitability Assessment of homes affected by the double earthquake that struck Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24. The body, created on June 28, is also responsible for determining the “functionality of infrastructure, which includes bridges and overpasses,” Rodríguez stated at the time.

Delcy Rodríguez also appointed Jacqueline Farías as president of the Great Mission Venezuela Reborn, attached to the Office of the President. “She will be responsible for coordinating and leading the efforts to recover housing and infrastructure, overseeing actions that, after technical verification, will allow for timely responses to families affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela,” said Delcy Rodríguez.

Featured image:

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL