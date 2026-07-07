The number of people who have lost their lives in the double earthquake that shook Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 3,342. This tragic toll was reflected in the report presented Sunday afternoon by Venezuela’s Ministry for Communication and Information.

The previous day’s report placed the death toll at 2,954; 388 more bodies were found in the ensuing 24 hours. Here are the official figures presented this Sunday:

Injured: 16,740, a total of 148 more people compared to the previous day.

Rescued: 6,462, the same number reported on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Families assisted: 86,794, this number remained unchanged.

People without homes: 17,345, an increase of 1,036 from the previous day.

Buildings affected: 856, the same number as in the previous report.

Buildings collapsed: 190, unchanged from the report on Saturday, July 4.

Food distributed: 9,585 tons, an increase of 99 tons compared to the previous report.

Patients treated: 23,820, an increase of 1,375 patients compared to Saturday, July 4, when 22,445 patients were treated. International rescuers: 4,088, meaning that 807 more rescuers joined the effort on Sunday, July 5, compared to the previous day.

Personnel deployed: 29,567. This number remains the same as on Friday.

Volunteers: 27,482, representing an increase of 498 compared to Saturday.

Water distributed: 669,008 liters, which is 196,094 liters more than on Saturday, when 472,914 liters were reported.

Temporary camps: 79, one fewer than the previous day.

Aftershocks: 995, meaning that 53 more aftershocks were reported in the last 24 hours.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL