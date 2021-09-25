Delcy Rodríguez on Face-to-Face Classes: 81% of Teachers Are Vaccinated in Venezuela

On Thursday, September 23, Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, stated that since 81% of the teachers in the country are already vaccinated against COVID-19, face-to-face classes can now resume.

During a tour of the José Ávalos Bolivarian High School in El Valle parish of Caracas, Vice President Rodríguez also informed that within the next few days, a new batch of vaccines will arrive, which will be used to immunize the student population.

Vice President Rodríguez, together with the Minister of Education, Yelitze Santaella, and the Minister of Public Works, Raúl Alfonso Paredes, supervised the maintenance and repair work of the facilities of the aforementioned educational center.

These repair works have been done within the framework of the “My beautiful School: Because We Love You, We Take Care of You” maintenance plan, that is being carried out throughout Venezuela. According to Rodríguez, maintenance and repair of 1,200 educational centers are currently being carried out nationwide.

The government has already announced a return to face-to-face classes for upcoming October. For these classes, biosecurity measures will be reinforced in all schools in the country.

Students would attend face-to-face classes during the week of flexibilization. During the week of radical quarantine, online education will be implemented. All this is part of the 7+7 method which has so far been applied by the government throughout the country.

Featured image: Face-to-Face classes will resume in Venezuela in October. Photo: Crónica Uno / Luís Morillo

