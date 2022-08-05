The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, a witness of the failed assassination attempt against President Nicolás Maduro in 2018, stressed this Thursday, August 4, that the terrorists who participated in the event were recruited during the violent street protests of 2014 and 2017, commonly known in Venezuela as Guarimbas.

“Those who confessed the facts not only said that Julio Borges was the intellectual author, but also sang that they were all recruited in the Guarimbas of 2014 and 2017 and taken to Colombia to be trained,” he said during an ordinary session of the AN, where the assassination plot was discussed.

According to Rodríguez, one of the captured individuals, Juan Carlos Monasterios, alias Pons Monasterio, confessed that in Colombia they were so well trained that they were able to prepare the explosives for the drones right there. Rodríguez added that the Venezuelan authorities have sought justice by condemning the 17 actors involved in the terrorist act, stressing the Venezuelan justice system must be defended.

The president of the AN also denounced how the international media seek to turn the murderers into heroes, “there are still outlets today that say it was an ‘alleged’ attack against Maduro,” he said.

“The media scoundrels are already coming out to make heroes of the murderers and distort the facts. Even today there are media that point to a alleged attack, such as the BBC, AFP, EFE, El País, ABC and all that media garbage,” he added.

We must defend the sentence

Rodríguez indicated that “from this moment, we deputies come out in defense not only of Venezuela’s judicial system, but of the court for sentencing those responsible,” because the “media scoundrels have already begun to distort the facts and turn some assassins into heroes.”

He stressed that, if successful, the attack would have killed hundreds of people who were 50 meters away, since it was a very powerful explosive that was invented in the US and was used in Vietnam.

“These two drones acquired and armed in Colombia each had a kilogram of C4, through the confessions of the authors and by the investigations it was learned that the C4 was surrounded by pellets and steel bullets to have a more bloody impact,” said Rodríguez.



During the ordinary AN session, a Draft Agreement was approved in repudiation of the frustrated assassination attempt perpetrated on August 4, 2018 against the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, and high-ranking officials of the Venezuelan State.

Deputy José Vielma Mora in his speech explained that “this assassination attempt against President Nicolás Maduro was planned by the Venezuelan right with the support of Colombia.”

“Exactly four years ago, the assassination of the highest authority in Venezuela was planned, organized from abroad, it was a quiet day, a Saturday, there was systematic planning, economic financing and a group of already trained paramilitaries who came from the Guarimbas,” he pointed out.

In turn, the deputy of the opposition caucus, Alfonso Campos, expressed his rejection of actions that threaten the stability of the country and are outside the constitution.

“We will never accept planning or acts that are outside the constitution and threaten the stability of the country, we call on these sectors that go against the principles of life, I believe in Venezuelan justice and we ask that justice go where it has to arrive, we repudiate any act that goes against the authorities that constitutionally have come to power and if we aspire to a change, it must be by democratic means; not through violence, not by attacks, we repudiate any act that threatens the life and political stability of the country,” Campos emphasized.

Julio Borges and Jaime Bayly

Jorge Rodríguez also said that while the extreme right-wing leader, Julio Borges, was meeting in 2018 with President Nicolás Maduro due to the alleged need to promote a dialogue, at the same time he was planning the assassination.

“According to the confession of the terrorists, the assassination should have occurred in December 2017, surely using the commemorative acts of the anniversary of the death of Simon Bolivar, the Liberator. In those same days, President Maduro was holding secret meetings with actors from the Venezuelan right-wing opposition, in order to seek to redirect these sectors into peaceful politics,” he said.

In this sense, Rodriguez demanded that Colombia and the United States hand over former deputy Julio Borges, and Osman Delgado Tabosky, designated by the Venezuelan Public Ministry as intellectual authors and heads of the two groups that carried out the assassination attempt against President Maduro in 2018.

“Now I wonder if it is a fact that since December 2017 the date to assassinate President Maduro was known, with what kind of impudence did this criminal sit in front of the delegation of the Bolivarian Revolution, in front of Delcy Rodríguez, Roy Chaderton, in front of Jorge Rodríguez, at the negotiations and the peace dialogue in the Dominican Republic, while he was planning the assassination of President Maduro,” he asked.

He also made reference to the Miami based Peruvian TV host, Jaime Bayly and the Venezuelan journalist Carla Angola, who have repeatedly called for the assassination of Maduro on TV.

“Bayly is a clown, a lackey of terrorism and violence against this country and this Constitution,” denounced Rodriguez.

